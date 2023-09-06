Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House

White House deflects when confronted with Biden's mask hypocrisy: 'We've got to put this all in context'

Biden removed his mask at Medal of Honor ceremony and never put it back on, ignoring White House COVID-19 protocols

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
White House deflects when asked why Biden didn't follow COVID-19 guidelines at Medal of Honor ceremony Video

White House deflects when asked why Biden didn't follow COVID-19 guidelines at Medal of Honor ceremony

On Wednesday, reporters pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on why President Biden didn't follow COVID-19 masking protocols at a Medal of Honor ceremony Tuesday. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday deflected questions on President Biden's flagrant violation of COVID-19 protocols at a Medal of Honor ceremony. 

The CDC guidelines that the White House said Biden would observe after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for the coronavirus state those exposed to COVID-19 must wear a mask when indoors and around other people. But Biden removed his mask to deliver remarks at the ceremony for retired Army Capt. Larry Taylor in the White House East Room on Tuesday — and he never put it back on. 

Pressed by reporters, Jean-Pierre acknowledged Biden did not have his mask on and explained he left the ceremony early to limit his contact with those in attendance. 

BIDEN RIPPED FOR LEAVING MEDAL OF HONOR CEREMONY EARLY: 'ABHORRENT'

Biden wearing a mask

President Joe Biden prepares to speak during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Wing of the White House.   (Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The president took off his mask, as I said he would, to deliver incredibly powerful remarks about this captain, Captain Taylor, and what he did in service to our nation," Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. "And for a brief time afterwards, he also didn't have his mask on." 

Social media users slammed Biden after it appeared he "bolted out of the room" and disrespected Taylor, who had just received the nation's highest honor. But the White House said Biden's rapid exit was planned.

BIDEN'S RETURN TO INDOOR MASKING DRAWS SCORN ONLINE: 'SUCH NONSENSE FEARMONGERING'

US President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Captain Larry L. Taylor, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry

President Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Captain Larry L. Taylor, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Biden removed his mask after delivering remarks and never put it back on, in violation of CDC protocols.  (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"He left as planned, as it was planned," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees who are about to participate in a reception." 

Jean-Pierre emphasized that Biden's mask mishap and departure from the ceremony needed to be placed into "context." She pointed to Biden's negative COVID tests this week and said "we are in a different phase" of COVID now that the pandemic is officially over.

BIDEN TO MASK UP INDOORS AGAIN AFTER NEGATIVE COVID TEST

Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Capt. Larry Taylor on Tuesday. (Fox News )

"We've got to put this all in context," she said. "We planned for the president to leave when there was a pause in the program so that it would minimize him being in the room. He did just that. And I also would want to add that before the event started, the president spent a good amount of time with the captain, Captain Taylor and his family. And everybody was masked because he wanted to spend that quality, important time." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should update its year-old guidance on COVID-19 protocols, Jean-Pierre punted the question to the CDC. 

"That is not for me to speak to, it truly isn't," she said. "That is something the CDC decides on. They are the experts." 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics