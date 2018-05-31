White House blasts 'reprehensible' Dem ad comparing Trump to bin Laden

The White House on Thursday blasted a Democratic congressional candidate over an ad comparing President Trump to Usama bin Laden.

Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told Fox News that the ad is “nothing short of reprehensible,” while calling on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to denounce the “abhorrent” message.

A Pelosi spokesman said in response: "While the Leader does not condone the end of this ad, if the President wants to join in raising the level of civility in politics he should begin with himself."

The ad was put up by Virginia Democratic House candidate Dan Helmer.

“After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave. Today, he lives in the White House,” Helmer, who is challenging incumbent GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock, says in the ad. In the video, an image of bin Laden is shown before the camera pans to the White House and Trump.

DEM CANDIDATE COMPARES TRUMP TO BIN LADEN IN NEW CAMPAIGN AD

“No one, not even the president, is above the law,” he continues.

On his campaign website, Helmer says he and his wife “were shocked by the 2016 elections and alarmed at the actions of this Administration and Congress.”

Comstock, meanwhile, called Helmer's ad "outrageous," prompting Helmer to fire back at Comstock.

Helmer, who says he’s “different” and “not a politician” in the spot, released another ad earlier this month that showed him buying a rifle at a gun show without having to complete a background check. Federal background checks are required in order for someone to purchase a gun from a federal firearms licensed dealer; private sales are not subjected to background checks.