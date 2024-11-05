When will we know who won the US election?

With millions of voters expected to show up to the polls today, the world will be anxiously watching for the election results to start pouring in on Tuesday night.

Here is what you need to know about the 2024 presidential election results.

When do the polls close?

Kentucky (eight electoral votes) will be the first state to close its polls at 6 p.m. Eastern.

For most of the eastern half of the country, voting polls will close between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., while polls on the West Coast will close at 11 p.m. Eastern.

The last states to close will be Hawaii (four electoral votes) and Alaska (three electoral votes), which will close their polls at midnight and 1 a.m. respectively.

When will the 2024 Election Day results be announced?

Election Day results have historically often been announced just hours after the polls close. However, recent elections have required longer waiting periods before all the votes can be tallied, and a winner can be declared.

One reason for this is the prevalence of mail-in absentee voting. Fourteen states legally require that mail-in ballots be counted only after polls close on Election Day.

The first election results of the night will likely begin being called after 7 p.m. Eastern. Results for some of the critical swing states such as Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes) will likely not be called till much later.

In 2020, news outlets called the election in President Biden’s favor four days after Election Day. In 2016, the race was called in Trump’s favor at 3 a.m. the day after Election Day.

The closer the election, the longer it will take to know the result. Barring an unexpected landslide victory by either candidate, the winner of the 2024 presidential election may not be known until a day or several days after Election Day.

Election results may also be further delayed by legal challenges by either former President Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

What are the key states to watch on Election Day?

With 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, the 2024 presidential election is expected to be extremely close.

There are seven states – Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada – considered close swing states. Experts will be closely watching these states as they will likely determine who the next president will be.

Here is when polls will close in each of the swing states.

7 p.m. Eastern – Georgia (16 electoral votes)

7:30 p.m. Eastern – North Carolina (16 electoral votes)

8 p.m. Eastern – Pennsylvania (except for Cambria County, which will close at 10 p.m. Eastern due to electronic voting system software issues)

9 p.m. Eastern – Michigan (15 electoral votes), Arizona (11 electoral votes) and Wisconsin (10 electoral votes)

10 p.m. Eastern – Nevada (six electoral votes)

How do I watch the election live?

You can stream Fox News election coverage live online. You can also keep track of the election results on Fox News Digital's live election blog.