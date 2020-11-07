What happens to the border wall under a President Biden?

President Trump made building a wall on the southern border to stop the flow of illegal immigration one of the his top priorities of his term in office. Now, with a considerable stretch built, what happens to the wall when President-elect Joe Biden takes office?

“Build the wall” was one of the signature campaign promises of Trump’s 2016 White House bid, and after a number of battles with Congress and in the courts on funding, construction increased dramatically in 2020.

In January, there were 100 miles of wall built, and that increased to nearly 400 miles by October. The administration is on track to build 450 miles by the end of the year, and has the funding ready for further construction.

But Democrats have opposed the construction of the wall, and Biden has pledged to stop its construction.

“His obsession with building a wall does nothing to address security challenges while costing taxpayers billions of dollars,” Biden’s campaign website says. “Most contraband comes in through our legal ports of entry.”

Recently he made the pledge: “There will not be another foot of wall constructed under my administration.”

So while wall construction will likely continue until the end of the year -- it appears unlikely that more miles of wall will be built once Biden takes office in January.

However, unlike some of his former primary rivals, Biden has given no indication that his administration will knock down parts of the wall.