WH on National Security Advisor meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister

Statement by NSC Spokesman Mike Hammer on the Meeting Between National Security Advisor General Jim Jones and Foreign Minister al-Qiribi

National Security Advisor General Jim Jones met yesterday with Yemeni Foreign Minister Abu Bakr al-Qiribi as part of a series of meetings in Washington to discuss a variety of important bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern. General Jones reiterated strong U.S. support for Yemeni unity and sovereignty as well as for Yemen's determined efforts to combat the terrorist threat posed by al-Qa'ida in the Arabian Peninsula. General Jones also highlighted the importance of addressing Yemen's economic and development needs and said that the United States is looking forward to participating in a meeting in London later this month that will discuss international efforts to support Yemen.

###