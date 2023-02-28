Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia GOP auditor announces 2024 run for governor

No WV Democrats have announced plans to seek office

Associated Press
West Virginia's Republican state auditor announced Tuesday that he will run for governor next year.

JB McCuskey is in his second term as auditor. The Harrison County native also spent four years in the House of Delegates.

West Virginia's GOP auditor JB McCuskey announced Tuesday his 2024 run for governor.

Candidates can officially file to run for office next January. Republican Gov. Jim Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term.

Six other Republicans have filed papers with the secretary of state's office to raise money for a gubernatorial campaign. No Democrats have announced plans to seek the office.

