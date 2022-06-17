West Virginia appoints Cindy Butler to lead new transportation division

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cindy Butler has been appointed commissioner of the new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities within the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston announced Butler's appointment Thursday.

The division was established this year by legislation that combines the state Port Authority, Aeronautics Commission, Division of Public Transit and State Rail Authority under one commissioner. The organizations were previously separate divisions under the department.

HEAD OF PORT AUTHORITY FOR NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Butler previously served as executive director of the Rail Authority, and "in just a few short years, she transformed the entire agency from a seat of the pants operation to a well oiled, efficient, well managed Division," Wriston said. "I’m expecting no less with the new multimodal agency."

PORT AUTHORITY LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION AFTER MUSLIM ACTIVIST ESCORTED OFF OF FLIGHT AT NEWARK