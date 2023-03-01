Watch Karine Jean-Pierre snub DeSantis op-ed on Disney tax crackdown: ‘Not going to read that’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday sharply dismissed a recent op-ed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he terminated Disney's self-governing status and special tax treatment in the state.

"So I'm going to be very frank with you, Nandita. I have not read the op-ed and frankly, I don't plan to," Jean-Pierre told Reuters correspondent Nandita Bose, who asked about the piece published in The Wall Street Journal during the daily White House press briefing.

Bose pointed out that Disney had been "able to get away without paying taxes around regional infrastructure developments" before DeSantis took action, but Jean-Pierre deflected to other topics.

"Look, the president has been very clear here. He is going to deliver for the American people. I talked about lowering costs. We just talked about Eli Lilly in their great announcement of capping $35 for insulin, which is going to be so important to families across the country," Jean-Pierre said.

"We just talked about I was just asked about crime and the work that the president has done over the last two years to fight crime in communities. Something that he inherited. When you think about the rise of crime in the last couple of years," she said.

"We're not going to play political games. That's not something that we do here. We're going to continue to stay very focused, laser focused on delivering for the American people. And I'm not going to read that op-ed," she added.

DeSantis, a rumored 2024 presidential candidate, had been a staunch opponent of Disney maintaining its special self-governing status before ultimately signing a bill into law earlier this week ending that status.

"Old-fashioned corporate Republicanism won't do in a world where the left has hijacked big business," he wrote in the op-ed. "[Disney] has to live under the same laws as Universal Studios, SeaWorld and every other company in our state."