WATCH: Cruz challenges Obama to debate over Iran

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says there is an easy way for President Obama to settle their argument over the Iran nuclear deal: a debate.

"I am happy to debate at any time and any place of his choosing while Congress is debating this proceeding," Cruz told the Washington Examiner.

The Republican presidential contender also hit back at the president for what he considered a personal attack while Obama was addressing reporters in Ethiopia Monday. Cruz stated what he found particularly striking about the president's remarks was that he did not respond to substance of the Texas senator's criticism. "President Obama while traveling to Africa, chose to take the time to go out of his way to attack me personally," said Cruz.

Cruz told the Examiner last week that approval of the nuclear arms deal would make the Obama administration the leading financier of radical Islamic terror."When you get rhetoric like this, maybe it gets attention, maybe it's an effort to push [Donald Trump] out of the headlines," Obama shot back. "It's not the kind of leadership America needs right now."

