Washington GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, defends seat in midterm election

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, of Washington, defeated his Democratic opponent in the midterm elections Tuesday night to win a fifth term in Congress after being targeted over his vote to impeach former President Trump.

Newhouse, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District, was called the winner on Election Night with 49.92% of the vote in, according to The Associated Press. Newhouse polled 68.5% (82,445 votes), while his challenger, Democrat Doug White, polled 31.5% (37,859 votes).

Newhouse, one of 10 House Republicans to vote for the impeachment of Trump, survived a primary challenge from half-a-dozen Republicans over his vote.

The Republican’s re-election is a rare success compared to most of the other nine impeachment voters during this political cycle.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment, four opted not to run for re-election. Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated in a primary on Aug. 2 by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs and Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina lost to a Trump-endorsed challenger in June. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was defeated in her Aug. 16 primary against a Trump-backed rival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newhouse has held his seat in Congress since 2015. He previously served as the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.