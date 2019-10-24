Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ELECTIONS
Published

Warren campaign reports break-in at New Hampshire headquarters

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Elizabeth Warren to release health plan funding specificsVideo

Elizabeth Warren to release health plan funding specifics

When pressed, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren insists her math will check out; Peter Doocy reports from Des Moines, Iowa.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Hours before Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren arrived in New Hampshire on Thursday for a quick one-day swing in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state, her campaign said that their state headquarters was burglarized.

Warren campaign New Hampshire communications director Andrew Taverrite said in a statement that on Wednesday night, “the Manchester office for NH for Warren was broken into along with other offices in the same building. Upon discovering the break-in this morning, campaign staff took immediate action and filed a report with the police.”

POLL: WARREN OPENS 7-POINT LEAD OVER BIDEN IN RACE FOR DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

“We have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break in, and we are working with authorities,” he added.

The AP reported that the Manchester Police Department electronic log shows a burglary reported shortly after 9 a.m.

The progressive senator from Massachusetts – who’s made frequent stops in neighboring New Hampshire since launching her White House bid at the beginning of the year – is holding town halls on Thursday afternoon and evening at Dartmouth College in Hanover and in Newport.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 