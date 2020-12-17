Warnock slams Loeffler over delay in another round of COVID-19 stimulus checks

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock took aim at Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s record on coronavirus relief efforts on Thursday, accusing his opponent of failing to secure additional aid for Georgians in the form of another round of stimulus payments.

"It's been 265 days since Congress passed the first round of stimulus checks," Warnock wrote on Twitter. "Kelly Loeffler has let families struggle without any more relief for 265 days."

WARNOCK DISMISSES LOEFFLER CLAIM THAT HE SUPPORTS 'CRIPPLING' BUSINESS LOCKDOWNS

The candidates in Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff have traded barbs for weeks over their respective plans to jumpstart the state economy and assist local families. Loeffler has called Warnock a "radical" candidate who would embrace socialist policies and support "crippling" lockdowns if elected to office. Meanwhile, Warnock has accused Loeffler of ignoring the needs of ordinary Georgians during the pandemic in favor of her own business interests.

Congressional leaders are attempting to reach terms on a proposed $900 billion aid package after months of stalled negotiations. If approved, the package is expected to include direct payments of $600 to most Americans, $300 in weekly jobless payments and additional relief for small businesses.

The CARES Act, passed last March, included $1,200 checks for single adults and larger checks for families.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, Warnock told Fox Business that he "strongly" supports the inclusion of direct payments to struggling families in the upcoming aid package, as well as an extended moratorium on evictions.

Loeffler supported the first round of stimulus payments. The senator has emphasized a need to support small business through additional forgivable loans in any upcoming relief package.

Georgia’s runoff vote is slated for Jan. 5. The outcome of both races will determine which party controls the Senate.