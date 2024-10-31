Expand / Collapse search
Tim Walz

Walz releases Halloween video: 'Haunted houses got nothing on Donald Trump back in the White House'

Walz appears alongside Michigan, Wisconsin governors to support Harris

Greg Norman
AOC, Tim Walz mocked for 'awkward' appeal to male voters Video

AOC, Tim Walz mocked for 'awkward' appeal to male voters

'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt discuss the Trump and Harris campaigns' closing messages ahead of Election Day as AOC and Tim Walz make an 'awkward' appeal to young male voters. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is declaring on Thursday that "Haunted houses got nothing on Donald Trump back in the White House" as he released a Halloween-themed video of himself answering questions alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. 

The clip comes days after Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played the latest Madden video game over Twitch in an attempt to appeal to male voters. 

"It’s spooky season and I’ve got some questions for our Blue Wall governors. Hard-hitting question: What is your stance on candy corn?" Whitmer asks Walz. 

"I’m for it," he responds. 

TIM WALZ FUMBLES COMMON FOOTBALL TERM, GETS SCORCHED ON SOCIAL MEDIA 

At another point in the clip, Whitmer asks Walz, "Do you carve your pumpkins like you vote: on day of? Or do you do it early like an absentee voter?" 

TRUMP, HARRIS NEARLY TIED IN MICHIGAN AS ELECTION DAY NEARS, POLL FINDS 

Tim Walz in Michigan

Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign event in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Monday, Oct. 28. (AP/Paul Sancya)

"Do it early. You get to enjoy the pumpkin longer. Get that vote in knowing you did it and then what you can do is go out and get five more people to vote," Walz responds. "Even if they have to vote on Election Day, you’re done." 

Walz, Whitmer, and Evers onstage

Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers listen to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a rally at the KI convention center on Oct. 14, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Walz released the video on his X account alongside the caption: "Candy corn debate aside, we can all agree: Haunted houses got nothing on Donald Trump back in the White House." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

