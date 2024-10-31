Walz releases Halloween video: 'Haunted houses got nothing on Donald Trump back in the White House'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is declaring on Thursday that "Haunted houses got nothing on Donald Trump back in the White House" as he released a Halloween-themed video of himself answering questions alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The clip comes days after Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played the latest Madden video game over Twitch in an attempt to appeal to male voters.

"It’s spooky season and I’ve got some questions for our Blue Wall governors. Hard-hitting question: What is your stance on candy corn?" Whitmer asks Walz.

"I’m for it," he responds.

TIM WALZ FUMBLES COMMON FOOTBALL TERM, GETS SCORCHED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

At another point in the clip, Whitmer asks Walz, "Do you carve your pumpkins like you vote: on day of? Or do you do it early like an absentee voter?"

TRUMP, HARRIS NEARLY TIED IN MICHIGAN AS ELECTION DAY NEARS, POLL FINDS

"Do it early. You get to enjoy the pumpkin longer. Get that vote in knowing you did it and then what you can do is go out and get five more people to vote," Walz responds. "Even if they have to vote on Election Day, you’re done."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz released the video on his X account alongside the caption: "Candy corn debate aside, we can all agree: Haunted houses got nothing on Donald Trump back in the White House."