Trump, Harris nearly tied in Michigan as Election Day nears, poll finds

A new poll has found that former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are essentially tied among voters in the battleground state of Michigan.

The Washington Post poll of 1,004 registered voters reveals that Trump is leading Harris there 47 to 45%. Among that group, those who said they were likely to vote for Harris over Trump 47-46%.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 24-28 and has a margin of error of 3.7%. Of those who responded, six out of every ten voters view the state of the economy negatively, according to The Washington Post.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed listed the economy as an "extremely important issue," followed by immigration at 47%, taxes at 44%, healthcare at 42%, abortion at 41% and U.S. policy on the war in Gaza at 29%.

On those issues, Trump leads Harris 49-42% among registered voters who believe he would do a better job handling the economy, 51-38% on the issue of immigration, and 48-38% on the war in Gaza.

Harris, meanwhile, leads Trump 49-36% among voters who believe she will do a better job handling abortion, and 46-40% on healthcare.

The poll found that voters are split evenly over which candidate would better serve middle class workers.

When asked about what to do with undocumented immigrants who currently are in the U.S., 48% said they should be offered a chance to apply for legal status, while 46% say they should be deported to the countries from which they came from.