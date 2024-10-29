Walz mocks Trump's age at Georgia rally, says he 'does qualify for Social Security'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz mocked former President Trump’s age during a Tuesday evening rally in Georgia.

Walz criticized Trump’s proposal to stop taxing Social Security checks while quipping that Trump himself would be eligible for the program, which is for Americans aged 62 and older.

"Now, Trump came out with a plan that if we execute his plan, Social Security will go broke in six years," he said, referring to a recent analysis of the effect of Trump’s tax proposals on Social Security.

"Social Security might not be very important to a guy like that. If you're a billionaire and your dad gave you $400 million – you pretty much squandered all that, but you can just limp along on $400 million…he doesn't care. He doesn't care that he gets a check."

The crowd whooped as Walz quipped, "Now he is nearly 80, so he does qualify for Social Security."

"He does qualify, but he doesn't give a damn. My mom cars who's nearly 90. She uses her Social Security check," Walz said. "[Democratic 2024 nominee Vice President Kamala Harris] and I will protect Social Security and Medicare and make it stronger."

The former president's age has been a favorite political cudgel for Harris allies since 81-year-old President Biden dropped out of the race.

The recent analysis from the Committee For a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), however, accused both Trump and Harris of a lack of sufficient answers on Social Security.

On her campaign website, Harris promised to "protect" Social Security "by making corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share in taxes," though it does not elaborate much further.

"Unfortunately, neither candidate has presented plans to fix Social Security’s finances despite the looming $16,500 cut facing a typical couple retiring just before insolvency," the CRFB analysis said.

It did project, however, that Trump’s stated tax and tariff policies would advance the program’s expected solvency from fiscal year 2034 to FY 2031.

The former president has vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare during numerous public appearances on the campaign trail. He told supporters as recently as Monday evening at his own Georgia event, "I'm the one that's going to make Social Security strong again."

The evening rally was Walz’s last public stop in Georgia on Tuesday after multiple public events.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have poured enormous amounts of time and resources into the Peach State, which Biden won by less than 1% in 2020.

The Trump campaign’s Georgia spokesperson Morgan Ackley said of Walz’s day-long swing, "Since Kamala Harris said she wouldn't have done anything different from Joe Biden, Tim Walz is campaigning for another four years of unmanaged illegal immigration, skyhigh prices, and war abroad."

"Georgia voters know President Trump will fix what Kamala Harris broke and flock to the ballot box for his America First Agenda on November 5th," Ackley said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on Walz’s specific remarks on Tuesday evening.