At-risk Dems steer clear of Biden debate drama ahead of close Senate elections

Several incumbent Democrats who are fighting to win re-election in November have been reluctant to sound off on President Biden's debate performance against former President Trump last month or whether he should be the Democratic nominee.

The campaigns for Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Bob Casey, D-Penn., did not provide comment on the debate or any concerns they have to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., told Fox News Digital, "There is a clear choice for voters this November between an administration focused on lowering costs, growing the middle class and restoring reproductive freedom and Trump’s MAGA agenda that would ban abortion and devastate hardworking Nevada families."

"Senator Rosen is focused on her own re-election campaign and continuing her track record as one of the most bipartisan, independent and effective Senators," the statement continued, without mentioning Biden.

The campaign did not address Fox News Digital's questions on Biden's debate showing or his status on the Democratic ticket.

"Considering she has voted with Joe Biden on 100% of his disastrous Bidenomics policies, it is hardly surprising that Jacky Rosen refuses to call for him to step down as leader of her party, regardless of how impaired he appears to be," said Kristy Wilkinson, a spokesperson for Sam Brown, the Republican Senate candidate in Nevada and a former U.S. Army captain.

A spokesperson for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., referred Fox News Digital to a comment she gave to a local outlet, the Capital Times, in which she claimed she is still supportive of Biden but is "running her own race for the people of Wisconsin."

"Sen. Baldwin's silence speaks volumes. After voting with him 95.5% of the time, we can only assume Sen. Baldwin still thinks President Biden is fit for the job—a fact that says as much about her judgment as her rubber stamp support for the failed inflation-and-open-borders Biden agenda," said Ben Voelkel, spokesperson for Wisconsin Republican Senate frontrunner Eric Hovde, in a statement.

Tester, whose race is rated as a "Toss Up" by non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report, alongside those of Rosen and Brown, didn't comment on the debate or Biden's status on the ticket to a local Montana outlet either. The Wisconsin and Pennsylvania races are considered "Lean Democratic."

However, a Tester spokesperson reportedly told the Montana Free Press, "Sen. Tester has always worked with President Trump when it was good for Montana and stands up to President Biden when it doesn’t work for Montana. He’ll do whatever it takes to defend Montana regardless of who is in the White House," while avoiding questions about Biden's performance and likely position as the Democratic nominee.

A spokesperson for the Republican Senate candidate in Montana, Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, pointed Fox News Digital to posts on X criticizing Tester. In the posts, Sheehy slammed Tester for previous assurances of Biden's ability and his failure to "hold him accountable."

In Ohio, Brown told reporters following the debate that he was focused on his own race and not on the presidency.

"Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance made it clear that he is unfit to lead, and it is pathetic that Sherrod Brown will not admit the truth," Moreno said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Brown votes with Biden nearly 100% of the time and helped create the border invasion, dismal economy and chaos on the global stage that has occurred under this administration. Biden and Brown are forever politicians with over 100 years in office combined, and Ohioans will send them into retirement in November."

When Casey was prompted by reporters following the debate, he said, "He had a bad night and debate, but I think people know what’s at stake." But the senator did not elaborate.

In a video shared to X by Casey opponent Dave McCormick's campaign, the senator did not answer a question on whether Biden was still fit to be president.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, McCormick said, "Bob Casey, you’re really not worried about Biden’s ‘bad’ debate performance? The Pennsylvanians I’ve heard from sure are. Our troops deserve a Commander-in-Chief with the strength and acuity to lead in a crisis. Yet, here is Casey going back to his tired, old routine: protecting Biden and lying to Pennsylvanians."

As both Biden and the vulnerable senators fight for re-election in critical swing states, the president has seen a drop in post-debate polls from the New York Times and Siena College and the Wall Street Journal. Among registered voters in the former survey, Trump won 49%-41%. With the same group in the latter, Trump similarly defeated the president 48%-42%.