Vox confuses National Rifle Association with Depression-era agency

It's a small error, but an error nonetheless.

On Thursday, the people behind Vox's social media feed confused the National Rifle Association with the National Recovery Administration, an agency that was set up to help pull the U.S. out of the Great Depression.

A tweet linking to an article titled "The NRA's president supported 'sharply restricting' guns in 1934. Then its members revolted," included an image of the ancient National Recovery Administration logo.

Vox's social media team either didn't notice the poster's text referring to "cocoa and chocolate manufacturing," or it simply didn't occur to them that these foodstuffs have nothing to do with firearms or the Second Amendment.

The inaccurate tweet has since been deleted.



