Virginia Man Files Complaint Against ‘Spoiled Brats’ in GOP Seeking Ballot Access

A Virginia man is asking a federal judge to throw out a ballot challenge by three big-name Republican presidential primary candidates, describing Rick Perry, Newt Gingrich and Jon Huntsman as "spoiled brats" who are wasting the court's time and money.

The Texas governor, former House speaker and former Utah governor did not obtain the requisite number of signatures from qualified voters to make it onto the ballot. Perry filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Va., challenging his disqualification, and Gingrich and Huntsman have since joined the fight.

Ronald Cook, 58, of Sandston, Va., called the lawsuit "frivolous and without merit."

"The plaintiff(s) in this complaint are running for president of the United States of America for God's sake, but are behaving like spoiled brats," Cook, a self-declared longtime Republican, wrote in a motion to dismiss the case filed Wednesday.

"The rules of the state of Virginia for anyone running for office are simple, and have been abided by other candidates for years and do not discriminate against anyone running for office. All the person has to do is go by what the rules say," he wrote.

Cook is asking a federal judge to order the presidential candidates to reimburse the Virginia Republican Party and the state of Virginia for all costs associated with their lawsuit.

But while Cook called the candidates' effort "a waste of the court's time and resources," the same might be said of Cook's own effort. According to an attorney for Perry, U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney Jr. won't even consider Cook's motion because the Virginia man is not a party to the current litigation.

Gibney is expected to rule Friday on whether any of the candidates should be added to the Virginia ballot after a morning hearing in Richmond.

Meanwhile, Gibney has ordered local boards across Virginia to hold off on printing any absentee ballots until Friday's hearing. The primary is set for March 6, but to ensure voters overseas receive their ballots in time, those ballots must be mailed by Jan. 21.

Only two Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney and Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, are currently qualified for Virginia's primary. The state has some of the toughest ballot standards in the country, requiring candidates to obtain 10,000 signatures from either registered or eligible Virginia voters.

If Perry, Gingrich or Huntsman succeed in getting on the Virginia ballot, Cook just might vote for one of them, he said, though he’s having trouble making up his mind who to support.

He said he's been listening to all the Republican candidates to see who's "making sense the most" but it "depends on what day you're listening to these guys."

Either way, Cook said, the candidates' ballot troubles are a function of their staffs.

"They better get the right people around them,” he warned.

