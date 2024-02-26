Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Virginia Democrats send Republican Gov. Youngkin bill to raise minimum wage

The Democrat-led bills would increase Virginia's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026

Associated Press
Published
close
14 hurt, one firefighter killed in home explosion in Virginia Video

14 hurt, one firefighter killed in home explosion in Virginia

Fox News’ Madison Scarpino reports on a deadly fire in a Virginia home after a propane tank exploded.

Democrats who control the Virginia General Assembly sent Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin legislation on Friday that would increase the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2026.

Identical bills that would bump the current $12-per-hour minimum wage to $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2025, and then to $15 on Jan. 1, 2026, cleared the Senate and House of Delegates on party-line floor votes, TV station WRIC reported.

VIRGINIA HOUSE, SENATE AND GOV. YOUNGKIN TO SPAR OVER STATE BUDGET

The legislation is a top priority for Democrats and progressive advocacy groups and builds on a push the party started several years ago, when the minimum wage stood at $7.25 per hour. Advocates say the measure will help working families afford basic necessities and keep up with inflation, while opponents have argued it will harm small businesses.

Virginia State of the Commonwealth address

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seen arriving in the House chambers to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address at the state Capitol on Jan. 10, 2024, in Richmond, Va. The Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly sent Gov. Youngkin legislation that would increase the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

The bills face an uncertain future — Youngkin has indicated his opposition, though he has not explicitly said he will veto them. Youngkin told reporters earlier this year he didn't think the legislation was necessary "because the market is handling it."

Virginia Democrats began an effort to increase the minimum wage in 2020, when they were in full control of state government. They passed legislation that year — which took effect with a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic — establishing incremental increases up to $12, with further bumps requiring another Assembly vote.

More from Politics