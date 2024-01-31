Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Virginia capital suspends early voting after heating failure smokes out elections office

Early voting in Richmond runs from Jan. 19 to March 2 this year

Associated Press
Published
Early voting was suspended for the day in Richmond on Wednesday after the heating system failed at the city’s Office of Elections, releasing fumes and smoke in the building, officials said.

VA DEMOCRATS REJECT GOP GOV. YOUNGKIN'S NOMINATIONS FOR PAROLE BOARD, VISION IMPAIRED BOARD

Richmond, Virginia

Aerial view of Richmond, Virginia, skyline. (iStock)

Firefighters’ prompt action prevented further damage, General Registrar Keith Balmer said in a video statement posted to social media. But to ensure the safety of staff and voters, Balmer said he decided to suspend early voting for the day.

Early voting for the March 5 primary election began on Jan. 19 and runs through March 2, according to the office's website.

