Val Demings embraces hard left Democrats in Florida Senate run

Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida continues her embrace of far-left Democrats in her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, holding a fundraiser on Monday hosted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot, who succeeded in making Chicago one of the largest sanctuary cities in the country, has repeatedly sparked the ire of local law enforcement during her more than two years as mayor. Earlier this year, she signed a measure removing all exceptions that allowed police to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

REP. VAL DEMINGS, FLORIDA SENATE CANDIDATE, CAMPAIGNS WITH ACTIVIST WHO REPEATEDLY COMPARED GOP TO TALIBAN

Demings, a former police chief, is apparently undeterred by Lightfoot's soft-on-crime approach despite the Rubio campaign's attempts to paint her with the same brush. The congresswoman herself repeatedly voted against provisions in the Democrats’ hotly contested $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would prohibit illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds from obtaining legal status.

Demings, who served as one of seven managers in then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, announced in June that she was throwing her hat in the crowded ring of Democrats, including former Rep. Alan Grayson, in the hopes of defeating Rubio next November. Since then, she has aligned herself with several progressives while also condemning the Rubio campaign's attempts to label her a socialist.

Shortly after announcing her run, Demings stood alongside former Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a pro-amnesty Democrat who once belonged to the now-defunct Puerto Rican Socialist Party, as he endorsed her as a "fighter" for immigrants.

Last month, she campaigned with Amy Siskind, a progressive activist who has repeatedly compared the Republican Party to the Taliban.

Demings’ campaign did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.