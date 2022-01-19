Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Vaccinated and boosted Democratic congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Cleaver said he was experiencing mild symptoms because he was vaccinated

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after being vaccinated and boosted.

"This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms, because I am vaccinated and boosted, I am confident that I will be protected from severe illness," Cleaver, 77, said in a statement.

Cleaver went on to say that he plans to isolate at the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician in accordance with CDC guidelines.

"Until I am experiencing no symptoms and have completed my quarantine, I will continue to work remotely on behalf of the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri," he said.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., runs to the stage to introduce candidate Joe Biden during the Joe Biden Campaign Rally at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on March 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., runs to the stage to introduce candidate Joe Biden during the Joe Biden Campaign Rally at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on March 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

REP. EMANUEL CLEAVER RESPONDS TO ‘ORCHESTRATED OUTRAGE’ OVER ENDING PRAYER WITH ‘A-WOMAN’

"As always, I am thankful for the all of the frontline health care heroes who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to keep the American people safe and healthy during this global pandemic. I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life."

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks to supporters of Jason Kander, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, at Uptown Theater on November 8, 2016, Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks to supporters of Jason Kander, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, at Uptown Theater on November 8, 2016, Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

Cleaver received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021 alongside Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., who also contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in August, experiencing mild symptoms.

VACCINATED DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN ANNOUNCES HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have always stated that we must follow the science in all matters, but especially when it comes to public health. I have the utmost faith in the American scientists and health professionals who concocted these vaccines in record time, and I believe they are the key to ending the COVID-19 crisis," Cleaver said at the time.

More from Politics