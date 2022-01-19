Vaccinated and boosted Democratic congressman tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after being vaccinated and boosted.

"This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms, because I am vaccinated and boosted, I am confident that I will be protected from severe illness," Cleaver, 77, said in a statement.

Cleaver went on to say that he plans to isolate at the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician in accordance with CDC guidelines.

"Until I am experiencing no symptoms and have completed my quarantine, I will continue to work remotely on behalf of the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri," he said.

"As always, I am thankful for the all of the frontline health care heroes who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to keep the American people safe and healthy during this global pandemic. I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life."

Cleaver received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021 alongside Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., who also contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in August, experiencing mild symptoms.

"I have always stated that we must follow the science in all matters, but especially when it comes to public health. I have the utmost faith in the American scientists and health professionals who concocted these vaccines in record time, and I believe they are the key to ending the COVID-19 crisis," Cleaver said at the time.