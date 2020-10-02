Utah Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus, 'will remain isolated'

Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he's tested positive for the coronavirus and "will remain isolated for the next 10 days," days after visiting the White House, and hours after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

Lee, R-Utah, is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

The White House said Friday that Barrett has tested negative for the virus.

Lee said he experienced symptoms Thursday morning that he thought were allergies, but got tested out of an abundance of caution.

"Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive," Lee said in a statement. "On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days."

Lee's announcement comes hours after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump revealed they have contracted coronavirus and are experiencing mild symptoms.