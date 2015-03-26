Utah bill would require drinkers on alcohol commission

Utah may be looking for a few good drinkers.

In a state where drinking is a discouraged pastime, one lawmaker is pushing a bill that would require the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to include at least two drinking members.

The proposal by Democratic state Rep. Brian Doughty doesn't specify how frequently or heavily one would have to imbibe to qualify. The bill states the resident drinkers must "for at least one year before being appointed and during their term, be consumers" of alcohol.

And they'll have to sign an affidavit attesting to that.

The sponsor isn't looking for alcoholics. He testified that he just wants consumers of the product to have "representation" on the commission.

"This just ensures that we have a voice from those that we are regulating," Doughty said.

According to FOX 13, the bill is one of several proposals for overhauling the commission. One proposal would increase the size of the five-member board to seven members -- in which case, Doughty's bill would require at least three members be drinkers.

Utah is famously alcohol-averse.

The Mormon-heavy state strictly regulates the sale of alcohol, with many establishments limited to selling beer no more potent than 4 percent alcohol by volume.

As the state alcohol department's website makes clear, the Utah government's goal is to "promote moderation."

"The purpose of control is to make liquor available to those adults who choose to drink responsibly -- but not to promote the sale of liquor," the site says.