Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Economy

US tariff take surges to $31B in August, setting new monthly high for 2025

The US could collect as much tariff revenue in just four months to five months as it did over the entire previous year

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
US trade representative reveals best 'tool' Trump can use to fight court's tariff ruling Video

US trade representative reveals best 'tool' Trump can use to fight court's tariff ruling

U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer on the idea of President Trump rewriting reciprocal tariffs to national security tariffs following a federal court's ruling.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. collected more than $30 billion in tariff revenues in August, already the highest monthly total so far for 2025 — and with more data still to be reported. 

Total tariff revenue for 2025 has reached more than $183 billion, according to the latest "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" data released Thursday by the Treasury Department. Tariff revenue for Friday through Sunday has not yet been reported.

TRUMP SAYS US WOULD BE 'DESTROYED' WITHOUT TARIFF REVENUE

Tariff revenues rose steadily from $17.4 billion in April to $23.9 billion in May, before climbing to $28 billion in June and reaching $29 billion in July. 

At the current pace, the U.S. could collect as much tariff revenue in just four months to five months as it did during the entire previous year.

Compared to this time in 2025, tariff revenues were at $86.5 billion for the fiscal year.

Line chart showing 2024 and 2025 tariff collections

A year-over-year comparison of tariff collections. (U.S. Treasury)

The surge in revenue coincides with a federal appeals court ruling that President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to impose sweeping global tariffs.

TRUMP CALLS TARIFF WINDFALL 'SO BEAUTIFUL TO SEE' AS CASH SAILS IN

In its Friday decision, the court said the power to set such tariffs rests squarely with Congress or within existing trade policy frameworks. The ruling does not affect tariffs imposed by other legal authorities, such as Trump’s levies on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump smiles on the White House lawn

President Donald Trump previously has said that tariff revenue could offset the cost of his "big beautiful bill" and add hundreds of billions to the U.S. economy. (Win McNamee/Getty ImagesGetty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the Justice Department will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the court allowed the tariffs to remain in place through Oct. 14.

The setback chips away at Trump’s trade policy, long a centerpiece of his economic agenda, which leans heavily on tariffs to raise revenue and exert pressure on foreign trading partners. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump previously has said that tariff revenue could offset the cost of his "big beautiful bill" and add hundreds of billions to the U.S. economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously said that the Trump administration could apply part of the tariff revenue toward lowering the national debt.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously said that the Trump administration could apply part of the tariff revenue toward lowering the national debt. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The nation's debt is nearing $37.2 trillion as of Aug. 18, according to the Treasury Department. 

The staggering figure has intensified the long-standing debate in Washington over government spending, taxation and efforts to rein in the ballooning deficit.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue