US tariff take surges to $31B in August, setting new monthly high for 2025

The U.S. collected more than $30 billion in tariff revenues in August, already the highest monthly total so far for 2025 — and with more data still to be reported.

Total tariff revenue for 2025 has reached more than $183 billion, according to the latest "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" data released Thursday by the Treasury Department. Tariff revenue for Friday through Sunday has not yet been reported.

Tariff revenues rose steadily from $17.4 billion in April to $23.9 billion in May, before climbing to $28 billion in June and reaching $29 billion in July.

At the current pace, the U.S. could collect as much tariff revenue in just four months to five months as it did during the entire previous year.

Compared to this time in 2025, tariff revenues were at $86.5 billion for the fiscal year.

The surge in revenue coincides with a federal appeals court ruling that President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to impose sweeping global tariffs.

In its Friday decision, the court said the power to set such tariffs rests squarely with Congress or within existing trade policy frameworks. The ruling does not affect tariffs imposed by other legal authorities, such as Trump’s levies on steel and aluminum imports.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the Justice Department will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the court allowed the tariffs to remain in place through Oct. 14.

The setback chips away at Trump’s trade policy, long a centerpiece of his economic agenda, which leans heavily on tariffs to raise revenue and exert pressure on foreign trading partners.

Trump previously has said that tariff revenue could offset the cost of his "big beautiful bill" and add hundreds of billions to the U.S. economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously said that the Trump administration could apply part of the tariff revenue toward lowering the national debt.

The nation's debt is nearing $37.2 trillion as of Aug. 18, according to the Treasury Department.

The staggering figure has intensified the long-standing debate in Washington over government spending, taxation and efforts to rein in the ballooning deficit.