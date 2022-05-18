US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine reopens after 3 months

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three months after the U.S. suspended operations at the American embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, the State Department announced that it will be reopening.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that even though embassy personnel left in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, this had no effect on American support for the people of Ukraine. He said that when the embassy temporarily shuttered, the U.S. "pledged to continue our assistance" and work to eventually reopen.

"Now, that day has come," Blinken said. "Today we are officially resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia's unconscionable invasions, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again."

Blinken said that with the reopening of the embassy, the U.S. has "put forward additional measures to increase the safety of our colleagues.

and "enhanced our security measures and protocols."

The secretary was clear that this was not a statement of any kind of victory.

"The war rages on. Russia's forces inflict death and destruction on Ukrainian soil every day," he said, referencing millions of Ukrainian people who have lost their homes and family members.

"With strength of purpose, we reaffirm our commitment to the people and government of Ukraine, and we look forward to carrying out our mission from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv," he said.