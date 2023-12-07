UK's David Cameron: 'Nonsense' that Ukraine is failing, says aid boosts US jobs

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron argued that it is "nonsense" that Ukraine is failing in its effort to defend itself against Russia.

Cameron, who now serves as the U.K. foreign secretary, spoke with Fox News' Jennifer Griffin at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday to discuss Russia's invasion and questions about continued U.S. support for the war effort. Cameron argued that funding for Ukraine stimulates the U.S. economy as well, pushing back on Republicans who have been increasingly skeptical of the cause.

Cameron argued the funds going to Ukraine "are being used very effectively," citing Ukraine's successes in downing large portions of Russia's helicopter fleet and sinking its Black Sea naval vessels.

"As long as you don't cross the red line of NATO soldiers fighting Russian soldiers, we should be doing everything we can to support a sovereign, independent nation to defend itself," he said.

Cameron also argued that it is "nonsense" that Ukraine's counteroffensive has failed to drive Russia back in its invasion.

"Look at what the Ukrainians have done. They have taken back half of the territory that Russia stole. Yes, it's something of a deadlock on land at the moment, but I understand that the Ukrainians just the last week have pushed the Russian navy back right across the Black Sea. In the process they've sunk about a fifth of the Black Sea fleet," Cameron said.

Nevertheless, Republicans in Congress remain deeply skeptical of sending additional funding to Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., issued an ultimatum to President Biden earlier this week saying that no Ukraine funding would move forward until significant changes have been made at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked billions of dollars in additional security aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, again citing a lack of progress at the border.

"Legislation that doesn't include policy changes to secure our borders will not pass the Senate," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., explained in a Wednesday speech. "The situation unfolding at our southern border on President Biden's watch is a crisis of historic proportions."