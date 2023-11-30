UFO watch: House lawmakers blast intelligence community's 'orchestrated attempt' to hide UAP info

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers claim the intelligence community is concealing information about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and scuttling attempts to release the information to the public.

The group of congressional leaders led by Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said the Pentagon and other agencies needed to grant Congress, as well as the American people, more answers to the unidentified objects, some of which have been observed flying in ways that appear impossible with current technology.

"The American people are not stupid, we can handle this information. Other countries have declassified similar information, and it's time that the United States stepped up to the plate and did the same," said Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

LAWMAKERS FIGHT TO UNCOVER DETAILS OF ALLEGED SECRET UFO PROGRAM

The UAP issue exploded earlier this autumn after whistleblower David Grusch alleged that the intelligence community "has not conducted any audit, inspection, evaluation or review" of supposed programs to investigate the strange flying objects.

"In my short time in office, it has become very clear and evident that there is an apparent attempt to an orchestrated attempt to deny this access, and it appears that that is coming from the intelligence community," Luna said.

Grusch will grant permission for lawmakers to view his report, Luna said Thursday, but lawmakers were still baffled at the secrecy from the government as well as other members of Congress.

"Why are folks who are in charge of committees, whether they are in the House or in the Senate, opposed to this disclosure?" said Rep. Jacob Moskowitz, D-Fla.

"This is not about whether there are aliens or there are not aliens," he added, but the response to questions about the UFOs. "The problem is when we ask those questions, rather than being provided information that would prove it false, they stonewall the information and that is what piques the interest."

UFO WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIFIES HIS LIFE WAS THREATENED OVER SECRET ALIEN TECH RETRIEVAL

An amendment to the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) offered by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., would create a baseline of transparency and declassification of information regarding UFOs, which some lawmakers view as just a starting point.

"It is insufficient though to seek this transparency from the Department of Defense alone. We have to have cooperation, so that all 50 authorities through the intelligence community are also subject to review [and] the FAA, the NSA, the FBI, even state and local authorities that have information are able to have that cataloged, assessed and then put out before the public," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"Whether it's little green men, American technology, or worse, technology from the CCP, we need to know. There needs to be better cooperation between agencies, and Congress has a right, an obligation to know. This is about transparency, this is about accountability. The truth is out there, and the American people are ready."