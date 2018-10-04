Uber, Lyft offer free rides to polls for midterm elections

Ride-sharing companies are offering free or discounted trips to the polls for the upcoming midterm elections.

Uber announced Thursday it’s partnering with Democracy Works and #VoteTogether to provide free rides for voters in November.

Additionally, Uber will add a feature to help users locate their exact polling place.

“With the 2018 elections around the corner, many organizations and companies across the country are going the extra mile to support our democratic process. At Uber, we want to do our part, too — by helping voters register and get to the polls on Election Day,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post.

Lyft already announced in August it would offer free or discounted rides to its customers on Election Day. Users can either receive a 50 percent off promo code through some of Lyft’s partners or get a free ride if they reside in an “underserved” community.

“For underserved communities, we’ll provide rides free of cost through nonpartisan, nonprofit partners, including Vote Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind,” the company said on its website.

Republicans are hoping to hang on to their narrow lead in the House and Senate in the 2018 midterm elections. In the Senate, the GOP only has a 51-49 majority; in the House, Republicans account for 236 seats compared to Democrats’ 193.

Elections will be held nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 6.