Two groups kick off push to increase voter participation by newly naturalized citizens

Newly naturalized American citizens are one of the most rapidly growing voters blocs – but they vote at a lower rate than native-born Americans.

Two civic groups are trying to narrow the gap and this week launched a campaign to register newly naturalized citizens to vote.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) kicked off its Vote Your Voice initiative to boost voter registration and mobilization efforts in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“We are investing up to $30 million in voter outreach organizations in the #DeepSouth to increase voter registration and participation among people of color,” the group tweeted.

The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) spotlighted that its “#NewAmericanVoters2020 is [a] critical effort to harness the collective power of the immigrant electorate which has doubled since the year 2000.”

The NPNA highlighted that in the past six years, an estimated 5 million newly naturalized citizens will be eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential election. But they noted that even though they’re a rapidly growing voter bloc, there remains a 9-point difference between voting rates of naturalized citizens and the native-born Americans.

The group hopes to lower that number and emphasized that “these new voters have the potential to sway the outcome of national, state, and local elections, especially in such battleground states as Florida, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, among others.”