Two Georgia workers fired after being accused of shredding voting applications

Two workers in Fulton County, Georgia have been fired after they were accused of shredding hundreds of voter registration applications, spurring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to call for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.

"After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be," Raffensperger said in a press release Monday. "The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance. The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County’s failures."

The two unidentified employees are accused of shredding batches of applications the county received instead of properly processing them, according to a release from Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Richard Barron.

The allegations come just three weeks before Fulton County residents are set to vote in municipal elections, with all of the shredded applications being received in the last two weeks.

The two workers were reported by fellow employees Friday and were terminated later that day.

"Elections are the most important function of our government," Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said in the release. "We have committed to transparency and integrity."

In addition to the calls for a federal investigation, Raffensperger said the secretary of state's office has also already launched an investigation into the incident.

The secretary of state added that the review "could lead to a replacement of the leadership of Fulton County's elections" under Georgia's new election integrity law.

Those who believe their registration may have been impacted by the incident and are not registered on election day will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot while the investigation attempts to determined which voters were affected.