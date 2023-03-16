More than two dozen groups back Republicans' sweeping energy package

EXCLUSIVE: More than two dozen conservative organizations sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., urging Congress to work swiftly to pass sweeping energy legislation Republicans introduced this week.

The coalition of 27 groups, led by Americans for Prosperity (AFP), argued H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, would tackle inflation fueled by energy costs, characterizing it as the "biggest challenge facing families and business." Overall, the legislation would boost domestic energy production while rolling back regulations and taxes, according to the letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Families and businesses are facing historic inflation costs driven by President Biden’s war on American energy," AFP Vice President of Government Affairs Akash Chougule told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Now, Congress has a real opportunity to lower costs by repealing the onerous taxes and regulations that are standing in the way of an abundant, reliable energy supply."

"The Lower Energy Costs Act would unleash America’s energy abundance by speeding up construction and energy production throughout this country," Chougule continued. "We are calling on Congress to swiftly pass these bold reforms to lower costs for all Americans, and we will hold accountable those who stand in the way."

In the letter, AFP and the other groups — including America First Policy Institute, Heritage Action, the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Center for Energy & Environment, Americans for Tax Reform, Independent Women's Voice, the American Energy Alliance, Texas Public Policy Foundation and The Heartland Institute — touted a series of the legislation's provisions.

For example, it noted the bill would eliminate new taxes on natural gas infrastructure, ensure regular oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, eliminate permitting hurdles to pipeline development, streamline duplicative regulations related to natural gas production and bolster the ability for mining companies to establish a stronger U.S. critical mineral supply chain.

Industry associations have repeatedly warned that the Biden administration's actions have made it harder for companies to produce on federal land while making the U.S. more dependent on foreign nations for both oil and important mineral resources required for various green energy technologies.

"Voters understand the need to move past the regulatory paralysis, burdensome taxes and wasteful spending holding back American energy abundance," the letter stated. "With this bill, the House of Representatives has delivered. We urge swift passage and prompt consideration in the Senate. H.R. 1 would roll back the worst regulatory restrictions and taxes crippling supply chains for production and delivery of affordable energy."

"By removing these bottlenecks in the energy supply chain, the bill would help ensure abundant, affordable energy from diverse sources."

The conservative coalition also cheered the legislation's attempt to rein in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a broad law that requires federal agencies to review environmental impacts of projects before approval. However, cumbersome NEPA reviews take months and, often, years for relevant agencies to complete, delaying federal approvals for key projects.

And the groups applauded Lower Energy Costs Act for rejecting "green cronyism that caters to special interests at the expense of higher energy costs and deficits." They said in the letter that the bill rescinds about $30 billion in funding for green energy projects, ensuring Americans don't finance "payoffs to activist groups and local power brokers."

"The Lower Energy Costs Act is an inflection point against the Biden administration’s war on affordable energy that is fueling inflation and harming the environment by needlessly shifting energy production to higher impact countries and technologies," they concluded in the letter to McCarthy.

"We commend your attention to this challenge and commitment to lower costs through American energy abundance."

On Tuesday, several House Republican leaders including Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Natural Resources Committee Chair Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., introduced the legislation, saying it would address "the energy crisis caused by President Biden’s disastrous policies."

McCarthy said in a statement the bill "will grow our economy, strengthen our national security, and ensure clean, affordable, American energy can power the world."