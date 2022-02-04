Twitter suspends, then restores anti-CRT education account

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chalkboard Review, an education group opposing critical race theory (CRT), was suspended on Twitter but eventually restored Friday.

It's unclear why the account was initially suspended and restored. A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the account was permanently suspended for violating Twitter's rules on ban evasion.

A purported tweet from National Education Association (NEA) official Emilie McKiernan showed her acknowledging that she reported The Chalkboard Review and posted a purported screenshot of Twitter saying Chalkboard Review violated Twitter rules.

McKiernan's tweets were protected as of Friday afternoon. She and the NEA did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

NEA URGED SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS TO FIGHT ANTI-CRT ‘PROPAGANDA’ STOKING ‘VIOLENT’ ‘RADICALIZED’ PARENTS

Chalkboard Review Executive Director Tony Kinnett denied his company violated any aspect of the rules cited by Twitter. The social media giant did not respond to Fox News' questions about the specific violation or why the account was reinstated.

Kinnett told Fox News Digital that his organization didn't violate any aspects of Twitter's rules on ban evasion. He said the company first noticed the suspension on Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, Chalkboard Review tweeted a purported email in which Twitter provided a brief notification that the account was unsuspended. It stated: "After further review, we have unsuspended your account as it does not appear to be in violation of the Twitter Rules. Your account is now unsuspended. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience."

Kinnett responded to the controversy by claiming that teachers unions were attempting to "silence ideological diversity."

NEA previously said it would research CRT opponents and, in a letter, requested social media giants "help put an end to the stream of propaganda fueling violence against our educators in our communities."

"The pattern of Big Tech censorship is abundantly clear. Twitter’s suspension of Chalkboard Review is particularly egregious and just the latest reason why so many Americans are fed up," said Lyndsey Fifield, social media manager of The Heritage Foundation. "Fortunately, Twitter users came together and applied pressure to force the company to reverse its decision."

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.