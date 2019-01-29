Tulsi Gabbard's presidential campaign in trouble just days after launch: report

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s 2020 presidential campaign is already in trouble, just days after the Hawaii Democrat formally announced her White House bid, according to a report.

The congresswoman’s campaign manager, Rania Batrice, and consulting firm, Revolution Messaging, are set to depart, Politico reported Tuesday. Gabbard will rely on her sister to fill the void, the report said.

“Rania Batrice is a longtime adviser and friend and remains so,” Erika Tsuji, a campaign spokeswoman, told the news outlet. Tsuji said Revolution Messaging was hired only for the launch portion of the campaign.

Gabbard's campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment Tuesday night.

Batrice described Gabbard as a close friend, Politico reported, and said "it’s been an honor to work with her over the last few years. I wish her all the best as she mounts her historic campaign.”

She previously served as deputy campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 bid.

In addition to losing Batrice, Gabbard, 37, is also under fire for a public feud with U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, over her questioning of a judicial nominee and other Democratic politicians in the Aloha State. She will also have to defend her House seat against state Sen. Kai Kahele, a Democrat, who recently announced his candidacy.

People familiar with Gabbard’s presidential bid described her to Politico as someone who is indecisive and impulsive. In early January, she announced on CNN that she was running for president, a move that blindsided her staff and suggested a disconnect between her and her team.

Her formal announcement on Friday left her aides working into the night to get her campaign website and social media accounts up online. The campaign plans to have a formal kickoff in Hawaii on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.