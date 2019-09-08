Expand / Collapse search
Tulsi Gabbard
Published

Tulsi Gabbard says Trump impeachment would 'tear our country apart'

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Gabbard: Lack of transparency causing lack of trust in the governmentVideo

Gabbard: Lack of transparency causing lack of trust in the government

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on not qualifying for upcoming Democratic debate, worries about the DNC on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said in a new interview airing Sunday that she opposes an impeachment inquiry into President Trump because it would “tear our country apart."

Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told Greta Van Susteren on her new show “Full Court Press” that it’s “important for us to think about what is in the best interest of the country and the American people, and continuing to pursue impeachment is something that I think will only further tear our country apart," The Hill reported.

Several other 2020 hopefuls, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders, have said they support impeachment.

Gabbard said that voters should be the ones to get Trump out of office, not Congress.

"Make no bones about it: We need to defeat Donald Trump," she said. "But I think it’s important for our country’s sake and our future that the voters in this country are the ones who do that, and I believe that we will."

A minority of House members, 135 Democrats (including 17 members of the House Judiciary Committee), support impeachment, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is against it.

Van Susteren's show will appear on the Gray Television network on Sundays. Check local listings.