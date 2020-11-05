Trump's voter-fraud remarks draw criticism from some Republicans

President Trump faced some pushback from his own party Thursday after warning about illegal voting and an attempt to "steal" the presidential election.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland tweeted that there was "no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy."

After Trump's speech, Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, tweeted: "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon." Hurd announced last year that he wouldn't seek reelection.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., appeared to accuse Trump of spreading false information.

"We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote (of course)," he said.

"But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation... This is getting insane."

Their comments came as the Republicans pursued a multi-faceted legal strategy to challenge ballot counts in several states.

Some other Republicans made more general comments calling for election integrity.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., offered his support for Trump's efforts in a tweet Thursday.

"I agree with President @realDonaldTrump that every legal vote must be counted to ensure the integrity of our election process," he said.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the president said while speaking from the James S. Brady press briefing room at the White House.

Joe Biden attorney Bob Bauer said Trump's lawsuits were legally “meritless.” Their only purpose, he said, was to “create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what’s taking place in the electoral process.”

Trump added Thursday: “We will not allow corruption to steal such an important election — or any election for that matter."

“We can’t allow anyone to silence our voters or manufacture results," the president said. Trump added that many polling places wouldn’t let “legally permitted observers” watch the ballot counting.

“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election — trying to rig an election,” he said. The Trump 2020 Campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits in those states Thursday. Fox News has confirmed that the Justice Department is investigating a criminal referral alleging illegal voting in Nevada.

“The Department of Justice pursues all actionable information it receives and, as is always the case, encourages anyone who suspects a federal crime to report it to their local FBI office," DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

The law firm representing Trump's campaign claimed in a letter Thursday that it had identified "3,062 voters who moved from Nevada before the election but still cast ballots in this election." It argued the number would grow to 6,000 at a minimum. Fox News has not confirmed these numbers.

With the race rapidly narrowing, some have accused Republicans of not doing enough to back the president during such a critical time.

"The total lack of action from virtually all of the '2024 GOP hopefuls' is pretty amazing," tweeted the president's son, Donald Trump Jr. "They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!" Others on Twitter similarly criticized Republicans.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., indicated he supported the president's battle. "We are fighting because this is NOT finished," he tweeted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, also told "Hannity" on Thursday that he was donating $500,000 to Trump's legal efforts.

After Trump Jr.'s tweet, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted support for the president. It's unclear if the two events were related.

"We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures," said Haley, who's viewed as a potential contender in 2024. "He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail."

Meanwhile, former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who has long citicized the president, urged his former colleagues to speak up against the president's comments.

