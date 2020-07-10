Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

Trump’s New Hampshire rally postponed because of Tropical Storm Fay

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
President Trump briefed on US SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counternarcotics OperationsVideo

President Trump briefed on US SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counternarcotics Operations

President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday in New Hampshire is being postponed to another day because of expected bad weather on the East Coast, officials said Friday.

“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon," said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 communications director

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday it will be delayed by a week or two.

The rally -- the president's second since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation in March -- was scheduled to be held outdoors on the tarmac at Portsmouth International Airport in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire, a key general election battleground state.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 