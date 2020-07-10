Trump’s New Hampshire rally postponed because of Tropical Storm Fay

President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday in New Hampshire is being postponed to another day because of expected bad weather on the East Coast, officials said Friday.

“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon," said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 communications director

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday it will be delayed by a week or two.

The rally -- the president's second since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation in March -- was scheduled to be held outdoors on the tarmac at Portsmouth International Airport in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire, a key general election battleground state.

