Trump wishes Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after LA crash

Fox News
Tiger Woods suffers 'multiple leg injuries' in car crash, agent saysVideo

Tiger Woods suffers 'multiple leg injuries' in car crash, agent says

Sportscaster Jim Gray weighs in on the developing situation on 'America Reports'

Former President Trump is wishing golfing legend Tiger Woods well after he experienced a tragic car accident on Tuesday.

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!" Trump said, according to former campaign adviser Jason Miller.

TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN LOS ANGELES CAR CRASH, FIRST-RESPONDERS NEEDED 'JAWS OF LIFE' TO REMOVE HIM

According to the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Office, Woods sustained multiple leg injuries and authorities had to use the "jaws of life" to rescue him.

