Trump wishes Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after LA crash

Former President Trump is wishing golfing legend Tiger Woods well after he experienced a tragic car accident on Tuesday.

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!" Trump said, according to former campaign adviser Jason Miller.

TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN LOS ANGELES CAR CRASH, FIRST-RESPONDERS NEEDED 'JAWS OF LIFE' TO REMOVE HIM

According to the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Office, Woods sustained multiple leg injuries and authorities had to use the "jaws of life" to rescue him.