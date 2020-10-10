Trump to appear at White House event, first since returning from Walter Reed

President Trump on Saturday will make his first appearance at a White House event since he returned from his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this week -- with the president set to deliver remarks from the White House balcony to a group protesting for law and order.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1 and was hospitalized the next day. He returned to the White House on Monday, and has since made a number of virtual appearances on TV, radio and in White House videos.

On Saturday he will speak to what the administration has described as a “peaceful protest for law & order.” That protest is expected to bring at least several hundred supporters, and Trump will address them from the White House balcony.

TRUMP SAYS HE'S 'MEDICATION FREE,' DETAILS COVID-19 RECOVERY IN FIRST ON-CAMERA INTERVIEW SINCE DIAGNOSIS

Such an event is likely to be scrutinized for its adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, particularly amid questions that a White House event, in which Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, acted as a “super spreader” event.

All attendees will be required to bring masks to the event, or will be given one, and will also fill out a questionnaire and have their temperatures checked. All will be encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing masks and keeping socially distant.

In Washington, D.C., restrictions prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people and masks are mandatory -- but such rules do not apply on federal land.

The event is in line with one of President Trump’s central messages to voters -- that he is a pro-police, pro-law and order candidate who will protect the cops and restore order in cities and elsewhere, where there have been riots and rising crimes.

ORGANIZERS SCRAP NEXT PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE AFTER TRUMP SAID HE WOULDN'T AGREE TO VIRTUAL FORMAT

He has attempted to paint Democratic opponent Joe Biden as beholden to the calls to defund the police coming from the far-left of the party -- a claim denied by Biden, who has instead accused Trump of pulling resources away from police.

Saturday’s event marks the beginning of a return to public events for Trump, just over three weeks from Election Day. Trump will follow up the White House event with a rally in Florida on Monday -- which was originally scheduled for last week, and was put off by the COVID diagnosis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, not everything is back on schedule. An upcoming debate on Thursday between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was canceled after the commission said it would be a virtual debate -- a proposal Trump described as a “waste of time.”

Both candidates have agreed to participate at an Oct. 22 debate in-person at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., the commission said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.