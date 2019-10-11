'Trump watch party’ reinstated at Michigan restaurant after RNC chair Ronna McDaniel's tweet rallies the troops: report

Management at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Michigan had a sudden change of heart this week after initially canceling a plan by local Republicans to hold a “Trump watch party” at the location because of unspecified “complaints.”

Perhaps helping speed the reversal: Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National Committee – a former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party whose grandfather was a Michigan governor – learned the event had been called off and alerted her 376,000 Twitter followers.

"Just learned @BWWings cancelled a Michigan viewing party for @realDonaldTrump’s rally," McDaniel wrote in a since-delated post, according to the Washington Examiner. " ... tell them the left's cancel culture has gone too far."

Soon the restaurant’s location in Howell, Mich., and the corporate office in Minneapolis were receiving calls and messages from Republicans, the Examiner wrote -- and officials decided to allow the Trump watch party to proceed.

A representative for the chain later told the Examiner that the cancellation had been “based on a misunderstanding.”

“The group has in fact previously hosted events at the restaurant without incident,” the statement said. “The franchise owner apologizes for the misunderstanding.”

McDaniel later tweeted a "thank you" message to the chain.

"Thank you @BBWings for letting the watch party proceed as planned," McDaniel wrote, "and thank you to everyone who expressed their support for @realDonaldTrump!

Howell is about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.