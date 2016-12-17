Trump trolled for misspelling 'unprecedented' in tweet

The grammar police on Saturday trolled President-elect Donald Trump for misspelling the word “unprecedented” as “unpresidented,” in a tweet about China taking a Navy drone in international waters.

Trump swiftly deleted the tweet and replaced it with one using the correct spelling. But the Twitter account for the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the standard-bearer for English-language words, had already poked fun at Trump’s grammar mistake.

“Good morning! The #WordOfTheDayis...not 'unpresidented'. We don't enter that word. That's a new one,” the company tweeted.

Trump, a Republican and prolific tweeter with 17.4 million followers, has had spelling mistakes in previous tweets.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy also pounced on Twitter.

“This is madness. A 7:30am Saturday escalation of diplomatic crisis w China via Twitter, w misspelling,” he posted.