Trump touts states opening ‘safely & quickly’ from coronavirus lockdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump offered his support on Tuesday for states across the country that are beginning to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis, saying many are moving to do so “safely.”

“Many states are moving to SAFELY & QUICKLY reopen!” Trump tweeted.

One of those states is Texas, which is expected to begin its phased reopening on Friday.

TENNESSEE, MISSISSIPPI, MONTANA TO REOPEN THIS WEEK

“Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday,” Trump continued, applauding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX.”

The president’s comments come after he, last week, said he disagreed with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to begin reopening sectors of his economy which included spas, beauty salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors.

The president last week said he “never gave” Kemp “an OK” on those businesses, and said he should instead “take a little slower path” to reopening, while noting he respected the governor’s decision to “do what Is right for the great people of Georgia.”

This week, several other states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, and Alaska, are also beginning to reopen and ease coronavirus restrictions on businesses, despite health officials warning the gradual return to daily life may be happening too soon.

The states reopening have had cases of COVID-19, but have not experienced the level as some other states. Those top 10 states with the most cases include New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Louisiana and Connecticut. It is unclear when those states could begin to reopen as some are still reporting hundreds of new cases each day.

Meanwhile, the president also touted his administration for its expanded testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus, and slammed the media and critics for their scrutiny.

“We are doing far more, and better, Testing than any other country in the world, and yet the media does nothing but complain,” Trump tweeted. “No matter how good a job is done, the same as with the Ventilators, they will never say we are doing a great job, they will only viciously gripe!”

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. reported more than 988,400 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 56,000 deaths.