Trump 'SNL' episode beats Clinton's rating by 47%

Donald Trump gave "Saturday Night Live" its largest rating of the season this weekend, beating the previous high: The episode hosted by Miley Cyrus with special guest Hillary Clinton. Trump's episode was seen by 47 percent more viewers, according to Nielsen.

It was the biggest night for the show since 2012, an episode hosted by basketball great and celebrity Charles Barkley.

True to from, Trump apparently forecasted his own success.

"I get the best ratings," Trump said, according to the Los Angeles Times, which printed an op-ed remarking, "There is something quaint and almost endearing about Trump's faith in Nielsen; it may be one of the last great attempts to restore ratings to their former position of glory, and, indeed, empower them further."

