Trump slams Pelosi as 'evil, sick, crazy,' but stops short of profanity: 'It starts with a B'

Former President Donald Trump blasted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., just stopping short of calling her an obscenity.

During remarks at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the 2024 GOP presidential nominee called Pelosi a "crazy, horrible human being" and a "crooked person."

"She's an evil, sick, crazy," Trump said, seemingly sounding out the first letter of the word he had in mind, while stopping just short of uttering the obscenity. "It starts with a B, but I won't say it. I wanna say it."

TRUMP SAYS GOODBYE TO ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL RALLIES’ IN LAST EVENT BEFORE ELECTION

He also referred to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as "Adam shifty Schiff" and "pencil neck," saying that the congressman is "an unattractive guy" on the inside and outside.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Pelosi claimed that Trump is suffering "cognitive degeneration" and would not be capable of serving a four-year presidential term.

She said that those thinking of voting for Trump "have to know that he can't last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is … and they may be voting for President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country."

HARRIS, TRUMP CONCLUDE CAMPAIGNING — NOW IT'S UP TO THE VOTERS AS ELECTION DAY 2024 GETS UNDERWAY

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Pelosi in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The only thing deteriorating is Nancy Pelosi who is a decrepit washed up corrupt politician who America can no longer stand," Leavitt said in the statement. "She should go back to the City of San Francisco, which she has totally destroyed, and never return."

TRUMP GETS LAST-MINUTE ROUND OF BIG-NAME ENDORSEMENTS INCLUDING JOE ROGAN, SON OF ROBERTO CLEMENTE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi, who is currently seeking re-election, has been serving in Congress for more than three decades. She took office in mid-1987.