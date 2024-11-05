Expand / Collapse search
Trump slams Pelosi as 'evil, sick, crazy,' but stops short of profanity: 'It starts with a B'

Pelosi has said that Trump's brain is 'deteriorating'

While speaking at a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., former President Donald Trump stopped just shy of calling former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a profanity, though he made clear the word he had in mind.

Former President Donald Trump blasted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., just stopping short of calling her an obscenity.

During remarks at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the 2024 GOP presidential nominee called Pelosi a "crazy, horrible human being" and a "crooked person."

"She's an evil, sick, crazy," Trump said, seemingly sounding out the first letter of the word he had in mind, while stopping just short of uttering the obscenity. "It starts with a B, but I won't say it. I wanna say it."

Left: Donald Trump; Right: Nancy Pelosi

Left: Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Nov. 5, 2024; Right: Pelosi speaks during Nancy Pelosi in conversation with Katie Couric at 92NY on Oct. 24, 2024 in New York City.  (Left: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Right: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

He also referred to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as "Adam shifty Schiff" and "pencil neck," saying that the congressman is "an unattractive guy" on the inside and outside.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Pelosi claimed that Trump is suffering "cognitive degeneration" and would not be capable of serving a four-year presidential term.

She said that those thinking of voting for Trump "have to know that he can't last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is … and they may be voting for President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country."

Nancy Pelosi says Trump's brain is deteriorating, he can't serve another term Video

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Pelosi in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The only thing deteriorating is Nancy Pelosi who is a decrepit washed up corrupt politician who America can no longer stand," Leavitt said in the statement. "She should go back to the City of San Francisco, which she has totally destroyed, and never return."

Donald Trump

Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Nov. 5, 2024.  (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelosi, who is currently seeking re-election, has been serving in Congress for more than three decades. She took office in mid-1987.

