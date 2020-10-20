Trump slams debate moderator Welker as 'terrible,' 'totally partisan'

President Trump said he is ready for Thursday's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but claimed that it will not be fair because the moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, will be biased against him.

Trump said in a "Fox & Friends" interview Tuesday that he wished there would be a neutral party moderating the debate.

“Kristen Welker is terrible," Trump said. "I mean she is totally partisan; her father and mother are big supporters of Joe Biden for a long time. They're supporters of the Democrat Party, and she deleted her entire account."

Welker's Twitter account was deactivated earlier this month, hours after C-SPAN host Steve Scully's account was deleted. Scully, who had been scheduled to moderate an October 15 debate that was canceled, had claimed that his account was hacked after a tweet showing him reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci went viral. C-SPAN suspended Scully indefinitely after he admitted that he had not been hacked.

"Kristen Welker is far worse than Scully, but I do it anyway," Trump continued. "But this is the way it is. It's so set up."

Trump claimed that there are other journalists out there who would be more suited to conducting a debate in an unbiased manner.

"There are people out there that can be neutral. Kristen Welker cannot be neutral at all," he said.

Fox News reached out to NBC News for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Trump also spoke out against the Commission on Presidential Debates, citing changes made ahead of Thursday's debate, such as how each candidate will have their microphones muted when their opponents speak for the first 2 minutes of each segment of the debate.

Trump also said that he was prepared to have a debate on foreign policy. His campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in a letter to the commission on Monday that the commission had promised that the "central focus" of the debate would be foreign policy.

As Stepien noted, topics that were announced for the debate include fighting COVID-19, American families, national security, leadership, climate change, and race in America.

"The commission has lost tremendous credibility,” Trump said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Sam Dorman and Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.