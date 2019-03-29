Trump signs executive order authorizing pipeline at the northern border: report

President Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the construction of the keystone pipeline at the northwest border, according to a new report.

A press release from the White House, tweeted by Vox, revealed an executive order granting a permit to Transcanada Keystone Pipeline to begin work for a pipeline in Phillips County, Montana.

“I hereby grant permission, subject to the conditions herein set forth, to TransCanada Keystone Pipeline … to construct, connect, operate and maintain pipeline facilities at the international border of the United States and Canada at Phillips County, Montana, for the import of oil from Canada to the United States,” the order read.

Trump previously signed two executive orders expediting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline. Both these directives were met with protest at the time.

Dakota Access oil pipeline saw large protests that resulted in 761 arrests in North Dakota over a six-month span beginning in late 2016. The state spent $38 million policing the protests.