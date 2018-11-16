Trump says he has finished answering Mueller probe questions

President Trump said Friday he has finished answering questions to written questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but he hasn’t submitted them yet.

"I haven't submitted them yet…I just finished them,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The answers concern questions about whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. The president has repeatedly denied any such collusion with Moscow.

“I was asked a series of questions. I've answered them very easily,” Trump said, adding one has to “always be careful when you answer questions with people that probably have bad intentions.”

The president did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mueller. The special counsel had signaled a willingness to accept written answers on matters of collusion but Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has said repeatedly that president would not answer Mueller's questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Trump had huddled with lawyers at the White House this week but made clear: "My lawyers don't write answers, I write answers."

The president continued to maintain his innocence while launching a fresh round of attacks on the probe, saying "there should have never been any Mueller investigation" and claiming it was a waste of millions of dollars.

But he denied being "agitated" by the probe despite his outburst of critical tweets the day before.

"The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess," Trump tweeted Thursday as part of a series of morning posts. The investigators don't care "how many lives they can ruin," he wrote.

While the special counsel was publicly quiet in the run-up to last week's midterm elections, his investigation has suddenly returned to the forefront of Washington conversation and cable news chyrons.

Rumors are reverberating that Mueller may be preparing more indictments and there has been widespread media coverage of two Trump allies -- Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi -- who say they expect to be charged.

Trump's flurry of attacks came despite repeated warnings from his aides to refrain from targeting the special counsel.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.