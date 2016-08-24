Trump says government can 'work with' illegal immigrants

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump continued to insist Wednesday in a "Hannity" town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity that there will be "no amnesty" for illegal immigrants, but suggested that he would be willing to "work with them."

His remarks were the latest in a series of recent interviews where he has said he is considering softening a previous pledge made at the onset of his campaign to deport 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. During a “Hannity” town hall on Tuesday, Trump said he was open to “softening” laws dealing with illegal immigrants.

On Wednesday, Trump told Hannity there would be "no citizenship" for those illegal immigrants.

"Let me go a step further- they'll pay back-taxes, they have to pay taxes, there's no amnesty, as such, there's no amnesty, but we work with them," Trump said.

He also spoke of how hard it would be to deport people who have lived in the country for decades and raised a family.

"Now, everybody agrees we get the bad ones out," Trump said. "But when I go through and I meet thousands and thousands of people on this subject, and I've had very strong people come up to me, really great, great people come up to me, and they've said, 'Mr. Trump, I love you, but to take a person who's been here for 15 or 20 years and throw them and their family out, it's so tough, Mr. Trump,' I have it all the time! It's a very, very hard thing."

The Republican nominee then returned to one of his tougher stances by slamming sanctuary cities for "protecting criminals," where he claimed police are at the point "where they almost give up."

"It's so hard for the police to--if somebody is protected between the sanctuary city nonsense," Trump said. "We got to get rid of the sanctuary cities, we're protecting these people. We're protecting criminals. And the police, who are phenomenal people, they're at a point where they almost give up. They catch them, they have them, they know they did it and then they know nothing is going to happen. You know, ok, so if you're a killer and you're in this country, they go after you big league and it's tough. If you're a killer and you're an illegal immigrant, the police don't know what to do."

He added that he is expected to announce a decision on his stance regarding illegal immigration "very soon."

Trump is expected to unveil his new immigration policy next week during a speech in Phoenix, the Associated Press reported late Wednesday.

Trump plans to speak at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix Aug. 31.

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Robert Graham confirmed the event to the AP, and that the speech would cover "policy." Two officials with knowledge of the Trump campaign's plans confirmed the topic was immigration to the AP. They weren't authorized to speak on the record about campaign plans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.