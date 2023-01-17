Trump says evangelical leaders not yet endorsing him is 'sign of disloyalty'

Former President Donald Trump is questioning the "loyalty" of his past allies in the evangelical community.

Trump, appearing on the Real America's Voice program "The Water Cooler," was asked his thoughts on evangelical leaders' hesitance to once again throw their support behind the former president.

"I don't really care. It's a sign of disloyalty," Trump replied.

"There's great disloyalty in the world of politics, and that's a sign of disloyalty because nobody … has ever done more for 'right to life' than Donald Trump."

Trump touted his presidency's role in shaping the judicial climate that allowed for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"I put three Supreme Court justices who all voted, and they got something they've been fighting for 64 years or many, many years," Trump said. "And nobody thought they could win it. They won — Roe v. Wade — they won.They finally won."

The former president also took the opportunity to take jabs at those in the pro-life movement and the evangelical community who have hesitated to back his 2024 presidential bid.

Trump accused the groups of failing to "do what they could have done" in the 2022 midterm elections, when the Republican Party was hopeful to reclaim both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

However, the GOP walked away from 2022 somewhat disappointed, only managing to win a thin majority in the House.

"And I was a little disappointed because I thought they could have fought much harder during the election, during the 2022 election," Trump said. "Because, you know, they won, and a lot of them didn't fight or weren't really around to fight. And it did energize the Democrats. But a lot of the people who wanted and fought for years to get it … they weren't there protesting and doing what they could have done.

"But with all of that being said, there's nobody who has done more for the movement than I have, and that includes the movement of evangelicals and Christians and the movement very much of ‘right to life.’"