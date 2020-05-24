Trump says Biden 'not mentally sharp enough' to be POTUS: 'He doesn't know he's alive'

President Trump declined to offer any positive words toward his presumptive presidential challenger Joe Biden Sunday when he was asked to state just one meritorious quality of the former vice president who is expected to be on November's ballot.

When asked during a Sunday interview with WJLA what Biden’s strongest feature was as a political opponent, Trump noted that he could have said experience but explained why he did not think it was appropriate.

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn't really have experience because I don't think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump said. “So how is that experience? He's been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.”

Host Sharyl Attkisson then again asked Trump to “pick one good thing,” and Trump simply said, “Ah,” without giving an answer.

When asked for Biden’s weakest point, Trump had plenty to say but claimed to have trouble coming up with one in particular.

“I can't tell you,” Trump said. “I mean, I'm really serious. He's got many. I can talk about weak points all day long.”

The president then started by saying that Biden is “not mentally sharp enough to be president.” He then went on to say that the former vice president has problems with China and Russia, but then jumped back to attacking Biden’s intellect.

“Biden doesn't know, I mean, he doesn't know he's alive,” Trump continued. “I'm against somebody. Think of it. I'm against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I've never seen anything like it, but here's what I am against. I'm against a very powerful party, the Democrats, and they can take this glass of water and say that's your candidate.”

Biden went on the attack against Trump Friday when he posted a campaign ad that claimed the president “froze like a deer in the headlights” when the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S.

The ad called Trump “unprepared,” “indecisive,” and “paralyzed by his fear of offending the Chinese government.”

The ads are the latest from the Biden campaign and allied super PACs that criticize the president for initially downplaying the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and for fumbling the federal response to the pandemic.

The president, defending his record, has repeatedly pointed to his ban on non-U.S. citizens from flying from China to the U.S., which was implemented on Feb. 2.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.